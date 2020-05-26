Glastonbury celebrates its 50th year with best ever performances added to iPlayer

Worthy Farm may be empty of wellies, mud and musical legends this year after Glastonbury Festival was cancelled back in March, but that doesn‘t mean its fiftieth anniversary will go by without a bang. To mark the legendary festival’s half-century, the BBC will be airing some of its most iconic past performances.

From June 25th to June 29th, the dates Glastonbury would have taken place this year, the BBC is launching The Glastonbury Experience full of classic archive performances from some of the biggest artists in the history of the festival and documentaries exploring its history. Among 60 archive sets available to watch on-demand will be performances from Adele (2016), Beyoncé (2011), Coldplay (2016), Jay Z (2008) and David Bowie, whose headline set in 2000 will be broadcast in full for the first time ever.

Three 90 minute live programmes - one for each night of the main Glastonbury weekend, Friday June 26, Saturday June 27 and Sunday June 28 - will be broadcast on BBC Two celebrating some of the festival’s greatest performances since BBC coverage began in the ‘90s, including sets by Amy Winehouse (2007), Arctic Monkeys (2013), Baaba Maal (2005), Blur (2009), Dizzee Rascal (2010), Lady Gaga (2009), PJ Harvey (2004), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (1998) R.E.M. (2003), The Rolling Stones (2013) and Toots and the Maytals (2011).

There’ll also be a special programme dedicated to the famous Sunday afternoon ‘Legends’ slot and Julien Temple’s film ‘Glastonbury’ documenting the history of the fest will also be broadcast.

If you really want to immerse yourself in the festival atmosphere you’ll also be able to tune into a brand new pop-up BBC Glastonbury channel on iPlayer packed with back-to-back iconic sets and highlights. Put on your wellies, down some cider and it’ll feel like you’re really there - although you’ll have to re-create Shangri-La all by yourself.

The Glastonbury Experience will run from June 25 to June 29 across BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Complete the festival experience by getting a fresh pint from these London pubs serving beer on draught.

More good news: London’s fried chicken institution Chick n Sours is back.

Share the story