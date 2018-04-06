Good news! Skylight is returning for summer

Earlier this week we told you lucky lot about the return of Pergola on the Roof, and now we’re blessing you again with news of Skylight’s return for a summer of fun.

The rooftop spot at Tobacco Dock is reopening its three floors on Thursday May 3 and you’ll find street food, live entertainment, a platform bar that’s doubled in size since last year and big screens to watch the World Cup and Wimbledon on, all just waiting for you.

If you’re keen to get in on the sporting action yourself, you can grab a mallet and play a round of croquet on the sky-high lawn, or show off your balls of steel during a game of pétanque (that’s boules, baby). Tournaments will be held over the balmy months including a football penalty shootout and prizes will be awarded to the best players. See you on the court.

Skylight opens on Thursday May 3 at Tobacco Dock.

