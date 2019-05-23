Goop’s wellness summit is coming to London, and you can get an all access ticket for, er, £1,000

Not content with the estimated $250 million they’ve made from their wellness ventures stateside, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘modern lifestyle brand’ Goop is bringing its ‘In Goop Health’ summit to London for the first time. The good news? You can get an all-access pass for, er, £1,000.

The two-day event will take place at Re:Centre on June 29 and 30, and will feature guest speakers, wellness workshops, food from Farm Girl and Farmacy and, of course, light-therapy golden facials from MZ Skin and ‘FaceGym’ for ‘sculpting and toning’. All the water will be naturally alkaline, and there'll be an athleisure store and clean beauty apothecary on hand, in case you find yourself in an athleisure or clean beauty crisis.

For £1,000, the ‘Summit Pass’ will get you access to all the panels and self-care stations, unlimited sustainable chow and a ‘swag-loaded gift bag packed with beauty and wellness gear’. If that’s a little steep, you can attend certain Sunday sessions ‘à la carte’ for as little as £30. Topics range from ‘thinking’ and ‘fertility myths’ to ‘paradigm-shifting’ and ‘crystal meditation’.

And if you’re really feeling like getting your wellness on, you can opt for the £4,500 ‘Wellness Weekender’ ticket, which includes a two-night stay at the Kimpton Fitzroy, a VIP workout session with celeb PT Tracy Anderson, Friday night cocktails and unnamed ‘in-room perks and benefits’. Please be a yoni-cleansing jade egg.

Ready to splash some cash? The Goop summit comes to Re:Centre from Jun 29 to Jun 30. Ticket are £30 to, gulp, £4,500.

