Every third weekend of the month you can check out this ace new venture from Black Eats LDN

Celebrate Black-owned businesses with Black-Owned Hackney, a monthly market in East London.

Hosted by Black Eats LDN in association with Bohemia Place Market, this Sat and Sun (July 17-18) will see a range of local businesses coming together for the event, with loads of great street food vendors ready to fill you up with lunch, snacks and cake.

Entry is free from 11am-6pm and there’ll be plant-based Caribbean cuisine from Jam Delish, some absolutely incredible sounding African burritos from Jollof Mama, sweet, sweet sugarcane juice from Pure Cane, Nigerian rum puff puffs from Yum Puff Treats as well as vegan dishes from Eat Some Ting and loads more. We are currently working out just how we can try everything without making ourselves explode. We'll come back to you when we've settled on a game plan.

With your full belly you can then get stuck into everything else on offer, including alcoholic slushies, clothing, skincare and homeware. The event is also Vegan-Friendly UK certified, meaning that 25% or more of everything on offer is vegan. Bring your dogs too, they're very welcome.

On Sunday things step up a gear and there’ll be a seated brunch event in Bohemia Place's Hackney Social, with rum punch and live DJs, including Rebel Clash aka MC Rage from Chase & Status, Pedrin Edu and DJ Supreme.

The market takes place every third weekend of the month. Get down there and eat, drink, be merry and support some of the most vital independent businesses in town.

Bohemia Place, E8 1DU

Some Black-owned businesses in London that should be on your radar

Your guide to Hackney from us here at Time Out