Hackney Carnival, London
Photograph: heardinlondon / Shutterstock.com

Hackney Carnival is returning this summer – for the first time in five years

The celebration will take over the borough’s streets in September

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
We all saw our lives put on pause in 2020 – and it’s taken quite a while for lots of London’s wonderful events to press play again. But now we’ve got some ridiculously exciting news, as Hackney Carnival has announced it’ll be returning this summer for the first time since 2019!

That’s right, the event’s jubilant, colourful processions, events and celebrations, which last went ahead five years ago, will take place again this September. It’ll take place on Sunday September 22, to be exact. 

Work is already underway to compile a brilliant line-up for Hackney Carnival 2024, but what’s guaranteed is that the borough’s streets will host a dazzling parade of eye-catching floats and colourful costumes, all to celebrate the area’s cultural breadth and diversity. There will also be a whole host of creative opportunities, as well as plenty of fun for families. 

Pax Nindi is returning as artistic director, who said: ‘Hackney Carnival holds a special place in my heart, and I’m delighted to be at the helm once more. The overwhelming community support is a testament to the Carnival’s significance in our lives. 2019 was a triumph, and 2024 promises to be an explosion of colour, culture, and togetherness.’

There’ll be a tonne of ways for residents to take part, too. Performing on stage, making costumes, getting stuck into workshops, running a stall or volunteering are just some of the ways you can get involved. 

Keen to be part of the Carnival’s glorious return? You can fill out a participation form right here

