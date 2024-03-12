A massive new nightclub could be coming to the West End

Plans for a multi-storey venue at Flitcroft Street also feature a gallery and two bars

In recent weeks, London’s nightlife (specifically whether or not the capital can claim to be a ’24-hour city’) has once again been a bit of a hot topic. And we at Time Out have plenty to contribute on the issue, from questioning whether superclubs are the answer to getting to the root of why London started going to bed so early.

But could that now all change? According to an exclusive report in Camdenist, a brand-new cultural venue is being proposed on Flitcroft Street, just off Tottenham Court Road. A group called the Farsight Collective has revealed ambitions to transform a building into a multi-storey music, events and community venue.

Current plans include two music bars, a gallery and a below-ground, sound-insulated club space. The bars will sit underneath the historic music shops of Denmark Street, while the club will apparently have a ‘decompression area’ with stuff like phone chargers and comfy seating.

Farsight told Camdenist: ‘We’re trying to create a new space where young people from all over the city can create the genres and scenes of the future.’

‘We hope that working with a blank canvas means we can take the lessons and spirit of the past and combine them with a modern, accessible and diverse approach to truly create a space for everyone.

‘With the best after-dark transport links in the city, and a musical heritage unmatched perhaps anywhere in the world, if this isn’t the ideal spot for an amazing new grassroots music venue for London, then the question is: where?’

Exciting, eh? Combined with Outernet’s HERE and The Lower Third recently receiving licences with a 4am curfew, dare we say a new era for West End clubbing could be on the horizon? Exactly when the Flitcroft Street venue might open hasn’t yet been revealed, so watch this space for updates.

