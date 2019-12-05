‘Harry Potter’ is getting a magical orchestral screening at the Royal Albert Hall

The Boy Who Lived will get the big band treatment in 2020.

Next September, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Royal Albert Hall to bring JK Rowling’s magical world to musical life. Great for those who still haven't bagged tickets for ‘The Cursed Child’.

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ will be screened while a live orchestra performs Nicholas Hooper’s enchanting score. Justin Freer, who composed for the record-breaking 2009 film ‘Avatar’ and previously led orchestral renditions of ‘The Godfather’, will conduct the ensemble.

For those who need a recap, the saga’s fifth instalment is the one where Harry gets expelled, a fuchsia-coated Margaret Thatcher-esque professor takes over the Defence Against the Dark Arts class and – spoiler alert – Sirius dies. If you didn’t know that already, you’re really not a fan.

Brace yourself though, it’s a long shift at Hogwarts. The film is 137 minutes, plus there’s a 25-minute interval. So stock up on those chocolate frogs.

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’: In Concert will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sep 25-26 2020. Tickets go on sale on Fri Dec 6 at 10am.

