Harvest Full Moon 2024 in London: here’s when to catch September’s supermoon eclipse this week

Seeing the moon at its biggest and most luminous never fails to have us in awe. And, unlike other celestial displays, we’re lucky enough to get to witness the magnificent orb in its full glory 12 times a year. The next full moon is happening in just a matter of days and, even more excitingly, it will be at the same time as another unusual lunar event

This week, the super harvest moon is set to coincide with a partial lunar eclipse, which is when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow across part of the moon’s surface. When the eclipse reaches it’s peak, the northeast side of the full moon will appear in complete darkness, while other areas will remain illuminated by the sun.

Keen to see the harvest moon eclipse this week? Here’s everything you need to know about seeing the spectacle.

When is the super harvest moon eclipse?

The super harvest moon will appear in London’s sky on the night of Tuesday, September 17 into Wednesday, September 18. The partial eclipse will start at 1.41am but the shadow will start becoming more noticeable as it reaches its peak at 3.44am. That’s when the northeast side of the moon at its darkest

The shadow will then start moving away at 4.16am, with the eclipse coming to an end at 5.47am.

Best time to watch in London

If you’re willing to stay up into the early hours to catch the lunar event, you’ll be best off finding somewhere with a clear view of the horizon. For the best panoramic views of London’s sky, head to one of these vantage points.

Alternatively, you can stay warm inside and watch a livestream on YouTube.

Harvest moon meaning

The harvest moon (also known as the barley moon or full corn moon) is so named in reference to the crops that are gathered at the end of the summer season. Back in the day, the light from the moon would allow farmers to keep harvesting past sunset and into the evening.

And if you’re into the spiritual side of things, astronomers say that the harvest moon marks a time of high emotional energy.

When’s the next full moon?

A full moon occurs each month, so the next one will be the hunter’s moon on October 17 at 12.26pm.

