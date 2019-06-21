Have you seen these Pride-themed pedestrian crossings in south London?

As you’ll no doubt be aware given the sheer volume of rainbows plastered all over your timeline, inbox and local high street right now, June is LGBT+ Pride month. And this year, the London boroughs of Greenwich and Merton have gone one better than a rainbow logo to show their support. They’re celebrating LGBT+ Londoners via the medium of pedestrian traffic management.

Several zebra crossings across the two boroughs have been painted with rainbows ahead of Pride in London’s official parade. In Woolwich, the three crossings at the junction of Thomas Street and Wellington Street have been painted to create London’s first full-blown Pride road junction, while crossings in Greenwich and Plumstead town centres have also received the rainbow treatment. And for a chance to snap themselves as the gay Beatles, south-west Londoners can visit the rainbow crossing outside the New Wimbledon Theatre near to the recently opened CMYK, Wimbledon’s first LGBTQ+ bar.

Unfortunately, rumours about the installation of high-speed walking lanes for exclusive use by members of the LGBT+ community have proved to be unfounded. There’s always next year, I suppose?

