Hawksmoor has launched a UK-wide delivery service

Steak at home is fine. But oh, to be at Hawksmoor. The popular steakhouse group – with six London restaurants, as well as outposts in Manchester and Edinburgh (plus one in New York that launched earlier this year and then swiftly had to close as lockdown hit) – recently topped a poll by Hot Dinners that revealed where Londoners most want to dine out as soon as restaurants reopen. And while nothing beats being poured a glass of Châteauneuf-du-Pape while you devour a steak the size of your face, we’ll more than happily pour one out for ourselves while we wait for a restaurant booking.

The company has launched a delivery service ‘so people can enjoy what we do in their own homes irrespective of where they live in the UK or how soon they want to come back to restaurants.’ Five hundred Hawksmoor at Home delivery boxes are now being sent out each week. Each box serves two and costs about as much as a meal out at the restaurant, coming in at £120.

But in it you’ll get a 35-day dry-aged porterhouse steak, bone marrow and madeira jus to make that all-important steak sauce, tenderstem broccoli with gentleman’s relish (why have greens unless you’re going to slather them in anchovy butter?) and Koffman potatoes with Hawksmoor beef dripping for making great roasties or chunky chips on the side. Plus Maldon sea salt – they’ve thought of everything.

Oh, they’re not done. There’s also Hawksmoor lager, a bottle of red and a pre-batched Hawksmoor Ultimate Dry Martini in each box. And rather than straightforward instructions, they’re just chucking in a Hawksmoor cookery book with each order.

If you’d rather not don your apron for a night of £120 indulgence, the good news is that Hawksmoor is currently taking reservations for tables at its Borough branch. It’s using it to trial new processes in the age of social distancing, with other branches to reopen in London in due course.

Order a box or make a booking here. Or do both – you’ve earned it after the last few months.

