London institution Le Relais de Venise is delivering steak-and-chip sarnies

With branches in Marylebone, Soho and the City, French eatery Le Relais de Venise has made its name by having the same menu since 1959. Usually, there’s just one main on the menu: steak, chips and salad.

But, as we all know, these are unprecedented times. So now the restaurant is serving up La Baguette, which features its signature sauce, steak and fries, all stuffed into a sarnie. Frankly, it’s the lockdown meal we all deserve.

La Baguette is £18.50 or £21 if you want more fries on the side, which obviously you do. The sandwich is available from its Marylebone branch. For the next couple of days you have to turn up in person to order, but the restaurant will soon be taking orders over the phone (call 0207 486 0878) or via Deliveroo.

Check the Le Relais de Venise Instagram page for updates.

