Head to Windsor for a chance to gawp at Meghan and Harry’s wedding outfits

Invite to Harry and Meghan’s big day got lost in the post, did it? From today, visitors to Windsor Castle can nose around a special display of Their Royal Highnesses’ wedding outfits.

Throwing Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s garments into the mix, plus a replica of Meghan’s bouquet, this is one royal bonanza.

‘A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ will also feature a recording made by Meghan and Harry, in which they discuss their plans for the big day. You know, bridal ensembles, flowers, the DJ…

View this post on Instagram Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #Justmarried #RoyalWedding A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 19, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Meghan’s striking silk and organza Givenchy dress is likely to be the star attraction, with that incredible five-metre-long veil close behind. Exhibition-goers should take time to appreciate the painstaking level of detail in this silk tulle creation, which references flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as the State flower of Meghan’s birthplace, the Californian poppy. Word on the street is that the team tasked with embroidering the veil washed their hands every 20 minutes to keep the thread and tulle pristine. Yikes.

Let’s not forget that diamond and platinum tiara, too, which was lent to Meghan by the Queen and is on public display for the first time ever.

Harry’s outfit may have garnered significantly less attention than that dress, but even so, an identical frock coat and trouser combo has been loaned for the exhibition. Prince George’s little outfit included a miniature version of Harry’s Dege & Skinner frock coat, with his initials emblazoned on the shoulders – while Princess Charlotte’s ivory silk dress was equally special, designed, like Meghan’s, by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

View this post on Instagram #RoyalWedding A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 19, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

Not quite a spot on the seating plan, but a royally good opportunity to reminisce about the biggest royal wedding of the year.

The exhibition is on until Jan 6 2019. Adult tickets cost £21.20.

