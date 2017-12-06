Here are 15 events that’ll make you feel festive this week

With Christmas less than three weeks away (!), you’d better squeeze in as many tinsel-lined events as you can before all this festive cheer dissipates into the cold, skint days of January. But before that happens, check out our roundup of the most Christmassy events happening this week, from dazzling Christmas light displays and sparkling ice rinks to interactive Christmas trees and alternative festive fairs, we’ve got all your festive needs covered.

Don’t rock up hungry or you might be tempted to have a nibble on this exhibition, which is made entirely from gingerbread. Architects were invited here to design a fictional biscuit city, but those walls won’t build themselves – so you can join cookery workshops too. 27 Thurloe St. Until Dec 22. £3.

With London in full festive mode, it can be a nightmare navigating the Christmas light hotspots. Luckily, young architect Ike Ijeh is on hand to lead you on a two-hour stroll through London’s finest illuminations, starting from the Nelson’s Column side of the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree. Book ahead by emailing info@londonarchitecturewalks.com. Trafalgar Square. Until Dec 30. £15/£7.50 child.

Swap the Westfield crowds for a festive shop in Zandra Rhodes’s Rainbow Penthouse in the heart of Bermondsey. It’ll be bursting with pieces from her collections, giving design-savvy shoppers the chance to pick up some snazzy gifts in a truly fabulous setting. Sculptor and Alternative Miss World creator, Andrew Logan, will also be flogging his jewellery, watercolours and small sculptures. Visitors must be 16+. Until Thu Dec 7. Flat 9, 79 Bermondsey St. Free entry.

Is it really Christmas if your gran hasn’t brought out the eggnog? Helping you embrace the naff ghosts of Christmases past is Kitschmas, the ultimate old-school festive supperclub. Sit down to a five-course gourmet feast of all your nan’s favourites, from prawn cocktail doused in sherry to beef wellington. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, they’ve thrown in mulled wine on the house. Vagabond, 105 Holloway Rd. Thu Dec 7. £30.

Join Zeena Shah at the LTM shop to learn how to create these snazzy, moquette-inspired crackers. Interested? Anyone would think you’re a Londoner or something. Cocktails on arrival, booking essential. London Transport Museum. Thu Dec 7. £35.

If you’re looking to do Christmas the old-school way – we’re talking carol singers, roasted chestnuts, the whole shebang – then there’s no better backdrop than this Dickensian street where you can hear ‘A Christmas Carol’ read out by the likes of Alexei Sayle, Alastair Stewart, Mary Nightingale, Tim McInnerny and Jon Snow, in support of the charity Coram’s Fields. Lamb's Conduit Street. Thu Dec 7. Noon-8pm. Free.

Watch the huge Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square light up this Thursday. The spruce is gifted to us every year by Norway as a thank-you for Britain’s support during the Second World War and its twinkling lights will be turned on at 6pm. Trafalgar Square. Thu Dec 7. 6pm.

The party people behind Supa Dupa Fly bring their winning ’90s/’00s hip hop night to Brixton Rooftop’s festive Western-style bar on Saturday. Bring your mates, bring your moves and prepare to party or just snuggle up in the fairy-lit woodland cabins with a lap full of warming street food. Book through Time Out to nab a main and a drink for a tenner. Brixton Rooftop. Sat Dec 9. From £5.

Fill your Insta feed with glowing reindeers and other illuminated installations at this annual lights spectacular, which is filling Chiswick House & Gardens with a festive glow for a third year. Chiswick House & Gardens. Until Jan 1. From £16.50. Get discounted tickets when you book through Time Out.

Fancy sliding down a 14-metre LED slide inside a Christmas tree? Of course you do. Give it a go at Wembley Park, where a disco-style Christmas tree has been installed. Time it right and you’ll be gliding down to the tune of a remixed Christmas classic. Wembley Park. Until Tue Jan 2. Free.

The LondonSwedes are filling Peckham’s beautiful Asylum Chapel with candlelit processions, candle crowns and festive songs. For Sunday’s performance, the female choir will be joined by special guest and award-winning singer Miriam Bryant. Asylum Chapel. Sun Dec 10-Dec 14. From £20.

Seventeen German-style wooden chalets have popped up at the base of the iconic building and they’re packed with festive food, tasty drinks and handmade crafts and textiles from across the globe. Listen to carol singers and choirs while you shop and feast. Leadenhall Building. Until Dec 22. Free entry.

Paper artist Hannah Miles will show you how to create beautiful mistletoe decorations using paper at this hands-on class. You’ll learn how to make three-dimensional flowers (perfect as present toppers) and you can choose to use festive colours or mix things up with a rainbow vibe. Oasis, 22 Tottenham Court Rd. Sat Dec 9. £39.

Get your mitts on items made by 30 different artists and designers at this crafty takeover of the beautiful Crystal Palace Subway. Plenty of handmade gifts and treats will be filling the stalls, meaning you can get your Christmas shopping done and avoid the Oxford Street crowds. Win! Crystal Palace Subway. Sat Dec 9. £2 donation.

Stock up on artisan goodies, handcrafted items and festive food at this pretty riverside market, which comes with swoonworthy views of Tower Bridge and London’s skyline. This week you can join cocktail making classes and speed dating at Eis Haus pop-up ice bar. London Bridge City. Until Jan 3. Free entry.

