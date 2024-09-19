Here’s the full list of London tube closures and travel disruption this weekend September 20-22

We may have reached the final stretch of summer, and there’s plenty to do this weekend to help you make the most of the balmy weather. There’s the Lambeth Fringe, loads of art (including Van Gogh at the National Gallery) and theatre (including Mike Leigh’s immortal social satire ‘Abigail’s Party’)... but wherever you go, be warned that London’s transport network will be impacted by travel disruption.

If you are venturing out this weekend, think ahead, because there are planned closures across London Underground and Overground lines. These are all scheduled closures and changes, and allow for TfL to carry out vital works.

Here’s everything you need to know about which lines will close on which days.

Elizabeth Line

On Sunday September 22, a reduced service runs between Paddington and Heathrow/Maidenhead. There will be six trains an hour serving Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour serving Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and two per hour serving Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead. Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell.

Overground

On Friday September 20, the 9.59pm train from Stratford to Richmond will terminate at Camden Road at 10.19pm. The 11.17pm train from Richmond to Willesden Junction will not run. The 11.03pm train from Barking Riverside to Gospel Oak will terminate at Upper Holloway at 11.38pm.

On Saturday September 21, the 10.09pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside terminates at Barking at 10.40pm.

On Sunday September 22, until 2.30pm, no service between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside, and no service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park. Use Victoria line connections between between Seven Sisters (for South Tottenham), Blackhorse Road and Walthamstow Central, or London Buses between Barking and Barking Riverside.

Replacement bus service J will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters via Upper Holloway, Crouch Hill, Finsbury Park and Harringay Green Lanes. Replacement bus service T will run between Walthamstow Central and Barking via Leyton Midland Road, Leytonstone High Road, Wanstead Park, Woodgrange Park and East Ham.

Metropolitan Line

On Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22, no service between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge. Replacement bus service ML1 will run between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge via West Harrow, South Harrow, Rayners Lane, Eastcote, Ruislip Manor, Ruislip, West Ruislip, Ickenham and Hillingdon.

Piccadilly Line

On Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22, no service between Acton Town and Uxbridge. Use replacement bus ML1 between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Uxbridge via West Harrow, South Harrow, Rayners Lane, Eastcote, Ruislip Manor, Ruislip, West Ruislip, Ickenham and Hillingdon. Replacement bus service PL4 will also be running between Acton Town and Rayners Lane via Ealing Common, North Ealing, Hanger Lane, Alperton, Sudbury Town, Sudbury Hill and South Harrow.

Waterloo & City Line

Service operates Monday to Friday between 6am and 12.30am only. There is no service on Saturdays, Sundays and public/bank holidays.

In other rail-related news: after two years, UK train strikes are finally coming to an end.

