Here’s the full list of Notting Hill Carnival road closures in London you need to know

How to get around during Carnival

It’s not long until west London will be filled with the vibrations of bassy music, the delicious smells of Caribbean food and the soft hissing sound of thousands of Red Stripes being opened. That’s right, Notting Hill Carnival is almost here. Inevitably, with the massive parade, all the street vendors, soundsystems and thousands of people, there are going to be some road closures and travel restrictions. Don’t fret, though. We’ve created a handy guide on how to get around west London during the carnival.

RECOMMENDED: The history of Notting Hill Carnival

There will be a number of roads closed from 6am on Sunday August 27 until 6am on Tuesday August 29 in Kensington and Chelsea, and in Westminster.

Here is the full list of closed roads in west London.

Aldridge Road Villas

Alexander Street

Alexandra Mews

Alfred Road

Artesian Road

Bishop’s Bridge Road from Porchester Road to Westbourne Grove

Botts Mews

Bridstow Place

Chepstow Road

Courtnell Street

Durham Terrace

Elgin Avenue between Harrow Road and Chippenham Road

Fermoy Road

Great Western Road

Harrow Road from Ladbroke Grove to Great Western Road

Hatherley Grove

Hereford Road

Hormead Road

Kildare Gardens

Kildare Terrace

Lancaster Road

Leamington Road Villas

Ledbury Road

Monmouth Place

Monmouth Road

Moorhouse Road

Newton Road

Northumberland Place

Queensway between Westbourne Grove and Porchester Road (access will be allowed into Queensway from Bayswater Road to allow access to parking)

Redan Place

Shrewsbury Mews

Shrewsbury Road

St Luke’s Road

St Stephen’s Crescent

St Stephen’s Gardens

St Stephen’s Mews

Sutherland Place

Sutherland Terrace

Talbot Road

Tavistock Crescent

Tavistock Road

Wellington Close

Westbourne Gardens

Westbourne Grove

Westbourne Grove Terrace

Westbourne Park Road

Westbourne Park Villas

Woodfield Place

Woodfield Road

There will also be some restrictions to tube stations around west London, and the Central line is expected to be very, very busy.

Here are all the tube station closures:

Ladbroke Grove – closed

Latimer Road – will close at 11.30pm, and is subject to closures when busy

Notting Hill Gate – will be exit only and no District or Circle Line from 11am to 6pm on carnival days. This station may also close briefly if too busy

Westbourne Park – will be exit only from 11am to 6pm and close at 11.30pm. It’s advised you use other stations where possible as it will be extremely busy

Holland Park – will be exit only from 11am until it closes at 3pm

Royal Oak – will be exit only from 11am until it closes at 6pm

You can find more information on the TfL website here.

These are the best Carnival warm-ups and afterparties.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.