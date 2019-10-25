Here’s what to do with that extra hour when the clocks go back this weekend

Constantly pressing snooze on your alarm? Good news – the clocks go back on Sunday (October 27), meaning summer is officially over and you get an extra hour in bed. Since we’re switching over to Greenwich Mean Time on a weekend, you’ll probably forget about it completely, while Siri, Alexa or other automatic clock functions adjust the time for you.

As always, it will get darker sooner but there are plenty of ways to brighten up your day. Bonfire Night is just around the corner and if you head to St Paul’s Cathedral this weekend, you’ll see the iconic landmark lit up with projections for three nights. Not to mention the annual Diwali celebrations, with superb offerings including a glittering fireworks display in Wembley Park.

But what to do with that extra hour? Well, you could spend longer than usual lingering over brunch or make sure you’re at Columbia Road Flower Market bright and early before the crowds. How about floating around at underwater light show and listening experience Wet Sounds or spending the day hanging out with cute dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes at the Halloween Dog Walk and Show on Hampstead Heath.

Then again, it’s meant to rain – so you could just stay under the covers.

It might be dark and dire outside, but there’s still plenty going on. Check out what’s happening this weekend

