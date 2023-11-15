Here’s when London’s Snowman art trail returns for 2023

Everybody loves ‘The Snowman’, the heartwarming tale of a pudgy snowman that comes to life to befriend a young boy on a snowy December night. For several years London at Christmastime has been littered with different patterned sculptures of the Snowman, which all amount to a walkable trail of artworks.



And that trail is back again for Christmas 2023. Named ‘Walking With the Snowman’, it will feature a dozen decorated Snowman sculptures dotted around the Fleet Street Quarter.

This year, the art on the sculptures is inspired by ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas‘. You’ll be able to see a gingerbread snowman with 12 drumming mice on its back (representing, naturally, ‘12 drummers drumming’), though also on display will be Manchester-based artist Jenny Leonard’s take on ‘four calling birds’, a tongue-in-cheek illustration of birds on the phone in front of London’s skyline.

Found around Chancery Lane, New Street Square, Fleet Street, and Ludgate Hill, the 1.6m tall sculptures will stand on recyclable plinths made from waste plastic. The best things in life are freeze: the trail is all open to the public for no cost from November 21.

The free art trail will be open for ten weeks until January 2024 and is a collaboration between Wild in Art and Penguin’s Random House.

