Here’s your chance to explore a secret 100-year-old mail tunnel

When your friendly neighbourhood post-person drops your mail through your letterbox each day, you might not think too deeply about the journey it’s been on. The return of The Postal Museum’s underground walks will change that, as they take you into the heart of London’s old postal system.

For much of the twentieth century, our letters and bills all passed through the postal railway in the city’s subterranean layers, and now you can do the same. The museum’s tunnel walks will take visitors into parts of the 100-year-old railway that are otherwise inaccessible to the public.

Over the course of 75 minutes and 1.2 kilometres, expert guides will share the stories of the staff who built, operated and maintained the underground railway until it closed in 2003. It’s only the second year the walk has been offered, so you’ll be in an exclusive group of Londoners who’ve had the chance to explore one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

You’ll have to move fast if you want to attend – the walks are running with reduced numbers to make social distancing easier (masks will also be required). The tours take place on select Tuesdays from today through to the end of November, with multiple walks a day. Grab your tickets on The Postal Museum’s website now.

Read more: Check out this gallery of London’s old disused tube stations.

Want to learn more about London (and beyond)? Head to one of the city’s best museums.