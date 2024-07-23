Hit musical ‘The Producers’ will return to a tiny London theatre later this year

Everybody wants to be a producer. At least, in the universe of Mel Brooks’ hit comedy musical The Producers they do. Soon, there will be a chance for Londoners to dive head-first into the smutty world of Broadway, champagne and washed-up actors, as the musical returns to the capital this year.

The Producers first opened on the West End in 2004, running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 2007. At the time it picked up three Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. Now it’s coming back for a limited run at Menier Chocolate Factory from November until March 2025, and it’s going to be directed by certified theatre legend Patrick Marber.

For non-musical theatre heads, you might remember The Producers from Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, in a plotline where David gets himself involved in a calamitous revival of the production starring Ben Stiller.

This is an exciting chance to catch the 12 Tony Award-winning show in a tiny theatre. It’s also highly likely that the show will transfer from the 180-seat Off-West End theatre to the West End at some point. The cast of the Producers revival hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’re sure it won’t disappoint.

The Producers will be at the Menier Chocolate Factory from November 26 2024 until March 1 2025.

Want more theatre? These are the best new openings in London this year. And here are the musicals you don’t want to miss.

ICYMI: This much-loved southeast London community theatre has gone up for sale.

Plus: Shakespeare’s Globe has announced its new indoor winter season shows.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.