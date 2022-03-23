London
Photograph: Hoko Cafe
Hoko to open a Hong Kong french-toast and milk-tea café kiosk in Hackney

Westgate Street Market just got a whole lot tastier

Angela Hui
Angela Hui
Those of you who love to start the day with a cuppa and slice of toast are in luck because a new tea-and-toast café-kiosk is coming to town. But this isn’t your regular cup of tea or toast, oh no. Hoko got known for selling silky, sweet Hong Kong milk tea pouches online during lockdown and has been quietly making a name for itself since. Now it’s launching a proper bricks-and-mortar venue at Westgate Street Market opposite London Fields on March 26, which will be open every Saturday. 

Photograph: Hoko
The menu will include six types of Hong Kong-style french toast made with deep-fried milk bread, including the Golden Yolk (salted egg yolk, cream cheese and shredded ‘pork floss’); soy mochi (rice mochi, soy sauce, mirin sake and nori); the 3.15pm (ham, cheese and honey); the Hong Kong Classic (peanut butter, maple syrup and butter); the Matcha (uji matcha lava and powder with whipped mascarpone); and the Yuen Yeung (a Hong Kong speciality made from half milk tea and half espresso, with condensed milk). 

They’ll be joining other traders including the likes of Bun House, Wingnut Wines and Calamari Canteen. This is certainly the place to be if you want to switch up your weekend brunch game. 

London Fields Primary School, Westgate St, E8 3RU.

Discover more things to do in east London.

Find more street food markets and food halls.

