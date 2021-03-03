LondonChange city
Photograph: Andy Parsons
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Holborn Dining Room’s notorious dauphinoise pie is now available to takeaway

‘We’ll take a carb coma to go, please’

By Time Out contributors
London’s history is stuffed with pies. They got a shout out in Samuel Pepys’s diaries. They had a sinister twist in the legend of Sweeney Todd. They were a favourite of medieval city dwellers. And, up until very recently, our streets were lined with pie, mash and liquor shops.

Some of the most famous pies in town these days? The pastry boys from Calum Franklin at Holborn Dining Room. These are pies we’ve previously described with such hyperbole as: ‘Calum Franklin is pastry’s Michelangelo, and the Holborn Dining Room is his Sistine Chapel. Each pie he sends out of the dedicated Pie Room is a masterpiece.’

That was back in the Before Times when we were reviewing his dauphinoise potato, comté and caramelised onion pie (pictured above). A food item that, upon its delivery to the Time Out office, caused mass hysteria and heartburn with what we described as ‘its burnished crust, melting middle and wafer-thin layers of perfectly cooked spuds’.

Of course, there’ll be no IRL visits to either the Time Out office or Mr Franklin’s Pie Room anytime soon. But we have now got wind of tremendous news for crust junkies: Holborn Dining Room’s pies are now available to order to your HOME.

The Rosewood Hotel (home to HDR) has started doing an at-home delivery service, and as part of it? Three show-stopping sharing pies. Available from mid-March, options include curried mutton and potato; chicken, chestnut mushroom and tarragon; and that aforementioned dauphinoise number. They come with mash (in case you’ve not carb-loaded enough already), carrots and gravy – and it's £45 for the lot.

Pricy? Yes. A sure-fire way to stave off remaining lockdown blues? Guaranteed.

