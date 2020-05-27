Honest Burgers launches new delivery service Honest Chicken

It’s a brave new world right now, for sure. And no surer sign of that is this big switch-up from London patty legend Honest Burgers. The restaurant group has made a name for itself with its beef burger patties topped with red-onion relish and the usual accoutrements. But now it’s pivoting to poultry. Honest Burgers has launched new concept: Honest Chicken, a delivery service dedicated to chicken burgers only.

Honest Chicken will take over the kitchen of the King’s Cross branch of Honest Burgers, offering four different chicken burgers to punters. In the past, Honest Burgers has embraced the humble chicken on its specials menu and serves a grilled chicken breast burger on its standard menu. But the line-up at Honest Chicken comprises the following: buttermilk-fried chicken thigh with American cheese and chipotle mayo; grilled chicken breast with basil pesto; buttermilk fried chicken thigh with buffalo sauce and smoked bacon; and a Thai chicken burger with a honey sriracha glaze. Slaw and wings can be ordered as sides.

Burgers range from £10 to £14 each, and, of course, each one is served with rosemary salted chips on the side – the restaurant hasn’t completely abandoned its principles.

Those near King’s Cross can order via Deliveroo and Uber Eats, and those who aren’t close by can wait in hope – Honest Burgers is considering rolling out the clucking good concept to other sites soon.

