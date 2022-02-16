Speaking about the closure, Srulovich said: ‘Sadly the time came to renew and the building was sold instead. While it was a bit of a blow after such a crazy 18 months, we are moving on and excited for the next 10 years of Honey & Co, whatever that may bring.’

Since opening the tiny restaurant in Fitzrovia in 2012, the pair have become known for serving some of the city’s finest Middle Eastern food, famed for its signature feta and honey cheesecake on kadaif pastry dessert. The restaurants catapulted them to new heights and the pair now write cookbooks and columns, host podcasts and teach classes. Honey & Co., it’s fair to say, ended up being so much more than just a bricks and mortar venue.

‘We had this simple idea to open a little place of our own – at first, we thought it would be a kebab shop, but we came to the idea of serving up all the dishes we missed from home: shawarma in the oven, delicious fresh salads, tahini with everything,’ Packer says. ‘Looking back, I was certain we wouldn’t do any cakes… and then the cheesecake happened.’

Luckily, its other nearby sites are still very much opened for business. The grillhouse Honey & Smoke on Great Portland Street and deli Honey & Spice also on Warren Street, are all within walking distance of each other.