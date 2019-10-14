Houseplants rule at this Whitechapel hotel

Staying at a hotel is a hoot. There’s the pillow chocolates, the stealable slippers and the endless fun to be had creating bedsheet forts. But hotels can often feel a little corporate – like you’re staying over at a CEO’s corner office and are about to be served a P45.

To make guests feel more at home during their stay, Leman Locke hotel has partnered with The Joy of Plants to create jungle-themed hotel rooms at its Whitechapel site. Three rooms with different themes have been specifically designed by biophilic designers and botanical stylists to promote productivity, romance and rest. So don’t forget your room number.

Room 1 is aimed at business travellers. Boston ferns, peace lilies and snakeplants have been chosen for their work-inducing properties. Even the minibar embraces shrub power: snacks are plant-based and the drinks menu is CBD-infused. Lovebirds are catered for in room 2, with ’love-boosting’ cocktails served up under a botanic canopy – no prizes for guessing where that is. Meanwhile, room 3 is all about solo connection. Air-purifying houseplants, including bromeliads and monsteras, adorn the space to encourage meditation and a deep night’s sleep. You can even give plant-bathing a go.

Such eco-consciousness doesn’t end at the bedrooms, though. If you choose one of these green rooms, you’ll be able to eat at the in-house restaurant, Treves, which uses local, organic and seasonal produce. Craft beers and artisan spirits are night-time staples at the bar, Hyde, with Bulletproof coffee ready to revive you in the morning whether you’ve had a whale of a thyme under the sheets or a night on the sauce. Throw in a Dalmatian pup and a Netflix subscription, and we're never leaving.

Rooms at Leman Locke are available to book from October 19 with a 15 percent off the standard rate.

