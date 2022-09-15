There is now a handy tracker for finding the end of the queue for lying in state. The spectacle officially opened at 5pm this evening, and crowds have started to slowly file past the coffin. It’s expected that hundreds and thousands of people will come to see Her Majesty’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The event will go on for 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of her state funeral.

How long is the queue to see the Queen?

The queue is currently 3.1 miles long. At the moment, the landmark nearest to its end is HMS Belfast. It's thought it could eventually extend to four miles long, going all the way to Bermondsey.

Is there a queue tracker?

You can check the progress of the queue on this YouTube live stream created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which will be constantly updated. It also usefully includes the What3Words, which when entered into the What3Words website or app will show you to the exact coordinates of the end of the line.

What are the waiting times to see the Queen lying in state?

People could have to wait for up to 30 hours, Government officials have said, and the line will have to close early if it gets too busy. There are some amenities in the line like toilets and water fountains. The mammoth queue is being staffed by 779 stewards, 100 civil servant volunteers, 40 adult scouts, 30 first aid nursing yeomanry, 10 Red Cross, 6 Samaritans, 2 BSL interpreters, 170 Salvation Army and 600 St John’s Ambulance.

