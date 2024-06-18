How much are tickets to see Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium in London and are there any left?

In only a matter of days, the world’s biggest popstar is landing in London. Last summer, tens of thousands of UK Swifties scrambled to get their hands on tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. And while many celebrated success, many others were left bitterly disappointed.

If you’re part of the latter group, you’re probably experienced some severe FOMO right now. All hope is not lost though. If you’re dedicated enough, there is a chance you could still see Taylor live at Wembley. Here’s how.

RECOMMENDED:

👑 The Eras Tour: full London guide

🏟️ Taylor Swift Wembley Stadium seating map

🛍️ The Eras Tour in London: how and where to buy official merch

✨ Every time Taylor Swift has mentioned London in her songs

How much are tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Era tour at Wembley?

When tickets first went live, they ranged from around £59 (for partial or obstructed view tickets) to £110 for general admission standing. Front standing was priced at about £172, while seated tickets went up to £194.

For VIP packages the prices apparently went all the way up to a hefty £662.40 per person.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for the Eras Tour UK sold out in minutes in 2023. So no, there are none left at face value for this week’s run of London shows or her Wembley dates in August.

You can still get involved in Swiftmania, though. There’s going to be loads of Eras-themed events happening across London while Taylor’s in town.

What about resale tickets?

Not ready to give up on the Eras Tour yet? There are tickets being resold over on resale sites like Viagogo or Vivid Seats. But be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

Right now the tickets on Viagogo are starting at £530 each for a restricted view seat while over on Vivid Seats they start at £557, going all the way up to a whopping £4,592 for lower level seating.

Beware, though. Buying resale tickets comes with some risk and tickets could be voided if they were bought secondhand via a third party. However, Viagogo said: ‘Viagogo is a regulated marketplace where fans have the freedom to buy and sell tickets to their favourite live events, safely and securely, backed by a guarantee.’

Keep an eye on Ticketmaster if you’re after secondhand tickets with less risk.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.