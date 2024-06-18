Taylor Swift Wembley Stadium seating map: best seats and capacity for London Eras tour

Despite the haunting farewell Taylor bids to the capital on her brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department, turns out she won’t be saying ‘So Long London’ just yet. That’s because, as the Swifties of the city well know, Taylor will be bringing the Eras Tour to Wembley Stadium this very week. Her first Wembley show in on Friday June 21.

So, time to don some jewels and brush up on what your view will be like for this not-so-cruel start to the summer. Here is everything you need to know about the seating plan and capacity at Wembley for the June leg of the Eras Tour in London.

Recommended:

👑 The Eras Tour: full London guide

💕 The Eras Tour: full UK guide

🛍️ The Eras Tour in London: how and where to buy official merch

✨ Every time Taylor Swift has mentioned London in her songs

💎 You can stay in these official Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired Airbnbs in London

What’s the Taylor Swift Wembley Stadium seating plan?

There’s a colour-coded map from Ticketmaster below, and you can view more details about Wembley on the website here. What’s more, if you’re keen to know exactly what your view will be, have a gander of A View From My Seat.

Image: Ticketmaster

What’s Wembley Stadium’s capacity?

It’s a whopping 90,000, making it one of the biggest venues on the Eras Tour.

And if you’re headed from outside the capital to catch one of Taylor’s shows, why not check out these Eras Tour-inspired Airbnbs, or these Taylor Swift walking tours?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.