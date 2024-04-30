London
Supa Ya Ramen
James Moyle

Supa Ya Ramen is closing its last London restaurant

The ramen chain’s Peckham branch closed last year – and now its Dalston outpost is shutting, too

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Not another one.

Supa Ya Ramen is shutting up shop for good. The original Dalston branch of the ramen restaurant opened in 2021 after hosting a string of pop-ups, supper clubs and residencies across the capital. A Peckham branch followed in 2022, but the south London outpost closed last year.

The Kingsland Road restaurant revealed the news on social media, writing on Instagram: ‘It’s with a heavy heart and a tear in the eye that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to close 499. It’s been an incredible few years in Dalston but it’s time to say goodbye for now.’

They added: ‘We’re gonna take some time to reflect and reenergise to come back bigger and better so keep your eyes peeled for future projects.’

Supa Ya Ramen made what it branded ‘traditionally inauthentic’ takes on ramen and noodle dishes, with the likes of mussel and smoked bacon tonkotsu, ham, egg and chips mazesoba, cheeseburger mazesoba, and salt beef and pickle ramen on the menu. There are were also smaller snack dishes available, such as roast chicken skin, fermented chilli, onion mayo, cold fennel, and hot pepper sausage and pickled mayo.

Last year Supa Ya Ramen’s founder Luke Findlay published a cookbook, highlighting various dishes from the restaurant as well as explaining traditional techniques. 

