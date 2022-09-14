The Queen is being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

The Queen’s coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon, where she will lie in state for four and a half days before her funeral on Monday September 19.

How to see the Queen lying in state

Before being taken to the room where people will be able to slowly file past her, there will be a procession, so it might be a chance to see her coffin without having to stand in the massive queue.

When will the coffin leave Buckingham Palace?

The procession kicks off at exactly 2.22pm today (Wednesday September 14). Loads of flights at Heathrow have been delayed or cancelled as a result.

What is the route of the Queen’s procession?

The hearse route will pass Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

There are a number of ceremonial viewing areas along the procession route that open from 11am today. Entrances to the viewing areas are found at: Green Park side of The Mall; St James’s Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road; Horse Guards Parade Ground; Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street; Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street.

Will the public be able to watch the procession?

The procession will be shown on viewing screens in Hyde Park, which also open from 11am today, and broadcast on national television.

Is it free?

The procession is free to attend.

