The Covent Garden Cooler ice-cream festival
Photo: Crosstown Ice Cream

Ice-cream heaven is coming to Covent Garden

The Cool Down ice-cream festival returns at the end of August

Written by
Ed Cunningham
What do we want? Ice cream! Where do we want it? Covent Garden!

And luckily enough, the frozen treat gods above are indulging us. The third edition of The Covent Garden Cool Down ice-cream festival returns at the end of August, with an array of ice creams, sundaes, sorbets, gelato and frozen drinks. Are 40 different varieties of cold snack too many? Of course not. Don’t be silly. From the teeth-tinglingly sweet to the brutally boozy, the questionably experimental to the comfortingly old-school, The Cool Down promises paradise out of a freezer.

Ice cream
Photo: Crosstown

The event will take over Covent Garden’s piazza, Market Building and surrounding streets from the August 20 to 30 and will feature pop-ups from Crosstown, Barafat Café, Bears Ice Cream, Kelly’s Ice Cream Van and more, all promising discounts and limited-edition dishes aplenty. The ice-cream obsession goes beyond food, too – there’ll even be a stall selling ice cream-themed Happy Socks.

Plus, if you needed any more of an excuse to visit the festival, London is supposedly due a heatwave in the second half of the month, so there’s even more need for a haven of everything cool and cooling.

Ice cream
Photo: Crosstown Ice Cream

The best ice cream in London.

London’s best late-night ice-cream spots.

