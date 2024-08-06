Imagine Dragons concert in Hong Kong: Tickets, dates, setlist, and more

Rockers, rise up! Imagine Dragons has announced that as part of their Loom world tour, they’ll be playing several cities in Asia – and Hong Kong is one of them. The last time these Nevada rockers were in town was way back in January 2018 for their Evolve world tour, so we can’t wait to welcome them again onto a Hong Kong stage for two nights.

Imagine Dragons’ Loom is their sixth studio album, featuring the band’s classic sound including their penchant for soaring anthems. With nine new tracks including their hit single ‘Eyes Closed’, they’ve recently made Spotify history when ‘Bad Liar’ became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams. Read on to find out when, where the concert will be, and how much tickets will go for.

When and where will the Imagine Dragons concert be held?

Imagine Dragons will be playing at AsiaWorld-Arena on November 30 and December 1. An 8pm concert on Saturday and Sunday sounds like the ideal way to wrap up a weekend, if you ask us.

How much are tickets to the Imagine Dragons concert?

Ticket prices for the Loom world tour have yet to be announced, but we do know when pre-sales and public tickets will be dropped – see below. We’ll update with ticket prices when they’re released, so check back soon!

When will the Imagine Dragons tickets be released?

Imagine Dragons’ artist pre-sale starts at noon on August 12. Citibank Hong Kong will have an exclusive pre-sale for Citibank customers from 3pm on August 13. Live Nation members can then enjoy the Live Nation pre-sale from 3pm on August 14. Tickets for the general public will then be released on August 15 from 3pm.

What is the setlist for the Loom world tour?

Imagine Dragons kicked off their world tour in Camden, New Jersey, on July 30, and played every song from their new Loom album as well as some of their classic bangers. Judging from the handful of days they’ve performed this concert, the setlist shouldn’t vary too much from the below:

Fire in These Hills Thunder Bones Take Me to the Beach Whatever It Takes Next to Me It’s Time Bad Liar Nice to Meet You Wake Up Radioactive Demons Natural Kid Gods Don’t Pray Sharks Enemy Eyes Closed In Your Corner Don’t Forget Me Believer

Where else will Imagine Dragons go on their Asia tour?

In case you can’t make the Hong Kong dates, here are the other cities on the Asia leg of the Loom tour to consider.

National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on November 21

QSNCC Expo Hall 1-2, Bangkok on November 23

Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore on November 25

Nangan International Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Taipei on November 28

AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong on November 30 and December 1

Ariake Arena, Tokyo on December 3

