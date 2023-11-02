London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Imelda Staunton
Photo: Shutterstock

Imelda Staunton will star in a massive West End revival of classic musical ‘Hello, Dolly!’ next summer

The beloved Broadway comedy is coming to the Palladium

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

One of the highest profile theatrical casualties of the pandemic was a lavish revival of the classic Broadway musical ‘Hello, Dolly!’, starring quadruple Olivier-winning living legend Imelda Staunton.

She’s presumably been too busy starring as the late Queen Elizabeth in the last two seasons of ‘The Crown’ to commit to a big West End run, but finally we’re good to go, with a limited summer season booked into the magnificent London Palladium. 

Follies, National Theatre, 2019
Photo: Johan Persson

Directed by former Royal Court boss Dominic Cooke – who also did the honours for the National Theatre’s magnificent Staunton-starring ‘Follies’ (pictured above) – Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s 1964 classic follows the escapades of Dolly Levi, a widowed Manhattan socialite whose incessant meddling in the love lives of others results in her getting caught in a romantic entanglement of her own. 

Staunton will star as Dolly, with a grade-A supporting cast of Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley and Harry Hepple. While the Palladium is massive, shows tend not to extend there because it’s always booked for something else, so expect this limited season to actually be properly limited. An on sale date is TBA, but don’t miss out on your chance to see the feel-good hit of next summer.

‘Hello, Dolly!’ is at the London Palladium, Jul 6-Sep 14 2024. Sign up for ticketing updates HERE.

The best new London theatre shows opening in 2023 and 2024.

Immersive dining legends Gingerline are returning to London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.