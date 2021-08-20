In pictures: 16 years of the World Naked Bike Ride

[title]
Apart from prudes, stiffs, codgers and devotees of the late Mary Whitehouse, literally everyone loves the World Naked Bike Ride. So much so, that it’s sort of a shame that it only happens once a year. Imagine if it was every month? Every week? Every day? All the time. The novelty of nudies wobbling (wo)manfully around the streets as God made them (covered in glitter and Union Jacks, that is). So that you don't have to wait a whole 12 months to enjoy it again, we’ve gone through Time Out’s extensive archive of WNBR shots and picked our faves since the event started in London back in 2005. Aside from all the nudge-nudge stuff, it’s worth remembering that the WNBR has a serious purpose in drawing attention to the world’s continuing reliance on fossil fuels for motor transport.
