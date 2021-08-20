London
World Naked Bike Ride
Photograph: Paul Brown/Alamy

In pictures: 16 years of the World Naked Bike Ride

A decade and half of pants-free playtime on two wheels. Bums on seats, people

Written by
Chris Waywell
Apart from prudes, stiffs, codgers and devotees of the late Mary Whitehouse, literally everyone loves the World Naked Bike Ride. So much so, that it’s sort of a shame that it only happens once a year. Imagine if it was every month? Every week? Every day? All the time. The novelty of nudies wobbling (wo)manfully around the streets as God made them (covered in glitter and Union Jacks, that is). So that you don't have to wait a whole 12 months to enjoy it again, we’ve gone through Time Out’s extensive archive of WNBR shots and picked our faves since the event started in London back in 2005. Aside from all the nudge-nudge stuff, it’s worth remembering that the WNBR has a serious purpose in drawing attention to the world’s continuing reliance on fossil fuels for motor transport.  

2005

Hyde Park Corner, June 11 2005
Hyde Park Corner, June 11 2005. Photograph: Reuters/Alamy
World Naked Bike Ride 2005
Granny takes a trip. June 11 2005. Photograph: Reuters/Alamy
Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, June 11 2005
Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, June 11 2005. Photograph: Septemberlegs/Alamy

2012

CA564G London, UK. Saturday 9th June 2012. Riders in the World Naked Bike Ride in London, England. Over 1000 naked bicycle riders cycled through London to protest against oil dependency.
Can’t knock this guy’s commitment. UK. Saturday June 9 2012. Photograph: Paul Brown/Alamy
World Naked Bike Ride 2012
Gold star for this lot. Saturday June 9 2012. Photograph: Paul Brown/Alamy

2013

Sightseers getting more than they bargained for. June 8 2013
Sightseers getting more than they bargained for. June 8 2013. Photograph: Paul Brown/Alamy

2014

World Naked Bike Ride
Bums on seats, June 14 2014. Photograph: Paul Brown/Alamy Live News

2016

World Naked Bike Ride
She’s happy. Happy she’s not on one of those two Boris Bikes, Saturday June 10 2016. Photograph: Jack Latimer/Alamy

2019

Whitehall, June 8, 2019. Photograph: Imageplotter/Alamy
Whitehall, June 8, 2019. Photograph: Imageplotter/Alamy

