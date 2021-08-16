London
World Naked Bike Ride London 2021
Photograph: © Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press WireWorld Naked Bike Ride London 2021

In pictures: the World Naked Bike Ride swept through London

Featuring some very, very creatively angled photography

Written by
Ed Cunningham
The premise is simple: get as naked as you want, hop on a bike and cycle through a city to protest fossil-fuel consumption and promote body positivity. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fettle. (@fettlebike)

The World Naked Bike Ride takes place in over 120 cities worldwide, with the motto ‘go as bare as you dare’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gjay Diaz (@gjaydiaz)

The WNBR 2021 took to the streets of London on Saturday (August 14 2021) for the first (organised) naked bike ride in the capital in over two years.

As always, the posse of people in the nuddy attracted the eye-popping stares of passers-by.

Here are a few of our favourite pictures, featuring many inventive angles, blurs and stickers...

