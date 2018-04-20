In pictures: the gorillas at London Zoo enjoying ice lollies in the sun

As you’ve probably noticed, the sun has arrived in London, which means we’re all getting a much-needed dose of vitamin D. But we’re not the only ones loving the sun – while Londoners flock to the city’s parks, beer gardens and rooftops for alfresco fun, the gorillas at London Zoo are keeping cool with animal ice lollies (!) – and it might just be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

I mean, just look at this guy. Truly living the dream.

Here they are in all their summery glory. Anyone for a Twister?

Pictures: ZSL London Zoo

