Is it going to snow in London this Christmas?

After an unbelievable year, there are a lot of serious unanswered questions floating around in the air. ‘When will the vaccine be readily available?’ and ‘What if I never want to work in an office again?’ are top contenders but none, absolutely none, rivals the all-important question: will it snow on Christmas Day in London?

The last decade has been pretty bereft of white Christmases, so we hit up the weather chiefs over at the Met Office to find out what’s what.

‘Currently, it looks like the Christmas period will remain changeable for the country as a whole, with periods of settled and unsettled weather both likely,’ said Nicola Maxey, a Met Office spokesperson. ‘Outbreaks of rain and windy conditions are likely at times, particularly in the east and south, with the rain being wintry at times, mainly over high ground.’

So all in all, we’re pleased to announce that a snowy Christmas... is not on the cards for London.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Nicky added that, if anything, the west and north-west are most likely to see ‘drier, sunnier weather’ with some spots of sunshine in other areas. Not a speck of snow to be found anywhere in the land, it seems. Maybe some fog and frost if you’re lucky. Sorry, folks.



Sure, we might not get snow in London and it’s going to be a pretty odd Christmas this year, but there are still Christmas markets to be attended (at an appropriate social distance, of course), wintry parks to be stomped through, and ice rinks to fall over on. With fun like that, who needs snow?

If by some miracle we do get the white stuff, here’s our guide to the best things to do when it snows in London.

Or, act like it’s snowing at London’s Nordic Winter Wonderland pop-up.