Islington is introducing London’s first Low Plastic Zone

London has some great green initiatives. There are sustainable supermarkets, innovative restaurants and ethical fashion events. But there’s still room for more.

Great news, then, that London’s first Low Plastic Zone launches this week. It covers Cowcross Street in Islington, where three-quarters of businesses have reduced the single-use plastic they give to customers.

What did the businesses do exactly? Well, among other things, the charter of commitment asks folks to pledge to provide washable cutlery, offer items like milk and sugar in refillable containers, and avoid single-use plastics with fresh fruit and veg.

It’s the work of NLWA (North London Waste Authority), which is partnering with other areas within Haringey, Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney and Waltham Forest to reach the same status. More than 50 percent of business will need to sign up for their area to bag the Low Plastic Zone title.

The big green push comes after NLWA conducted a nationwide survey and found that 95 percent of people want local businesses to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic, and 83 percent of people have taken steps to reduce their own use.

To help pinpoint sustainable businesses (or find out which ones haven’t signed up), NLWA has made this handy map. Top points to Cowcross Street, and here’s to more Low Plastic Zones cropping up soon.

