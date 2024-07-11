It’s official: 12 of the UK’s most beautiful new buildings are in London

You’re hard pressed to walk more than a few metres in London without seeing some sort of architectural marvel, whether that be historic structures, shiny skyscrapers, labyrinthine subterranean networks or power stations turned into a shopping malls.

Countless new buildings spring up in London every year, but what makes a select few of them the best in the UK? Forget your bog-standard skyscrapers: the Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) annual National Awards set out to find the most brilliant new buildings in the UK and provide insight into the country’s design and social trends. And this year, 12 of the 26 award winners are right here in the capital.

London’s winning buildings were a diverse bunch. They ranged from the newly reopened National Portrait Gallery, the second phase of Battersea Power Station and the Elizabeth Line (who knew a train line could be considered a building?!) to family homes, local schools and community chapels.

All RIBA’s National Award winners will now compete for the even more prestigious Stirling Prize for the best building of the year. The shortlist for that will be announced on July 31, and the winner revealed in October.

Meanwhile, here are some pics of all the London buildings that bagged a 2024 RIBA National Award.

Chowdhury Walk, Clapton

Photograph: Rory Gardiner

The Arbour, Walthamstow

Photograph: Chris Wharton

Thames Christian School and Battersea Chapel, Battersea

Photograph: Nick Kane

Royal Academy of Dance, Battersea

Felix Koch

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station, Paddington

Photograph: Morley von Sternberg

National Portrait Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Photograph: Olivier Hess

King’s Cross Masterplan, King’s Cross

Photograph: John Sturrock

Bradbury Works, Dalston

Photograph: French and Tye

Battersea Power Station, Phase Two



Photograph: Jason Hawkes

Six Columns, Crystal Palace

Photograph: 31/44 Architects

You can see the rest of the UK winners for the RIBA National Prize 2024 here.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.