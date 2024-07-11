It’s official: 12 of the UK’s most beautiful new buildings are in London

[title]
You’re hard pressed to walk more than a few metres in London without seeing some sort of architectural marvel, whether that be historic structures, shiny skyscrapers, labyrinthine subterranean networks or power stations turned into a shopping malls.
Countless new buildings spring up in London every year, but what makes a select few of them the best in the UK? Forget your bog-standard skyscrapers: the Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) annual National Awards set out to find the most brilliant new buildings in the UK and provide insight into the country’s design and social trends. And this year, 12 of the 26 award winners are right here in the capital.
London’s winning buildings were a diverse bunch. They ranged from the newly reopened National Portrait Gallery, the second phase of Battersea Power Station and the Elizabeth Line (who knew a train line could be considered a building?!) to family homes, local schools and community chapels.
All RIBA’s National Award winners will now compete for the even more prestigious Stirling Prize for the best building of the year. The shortlist for that will be announced on July 31, and the winner revealed in October.
Meanwhile, here are some pics of all the London buildings that bagged a 2024 RIBA National Award.
Chowdhury Walk, Clapton
The Arbour, Walthamstow
Thames Christian School and Battersea Chapel, Battersea
Royal Academy of Dance, Battersea
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station, Paddington
National Portrait Gallery, Trafalgar Square
King’s Cross Masterplan, King’s Cross
Bradbury Works, Dalston
Battersea Power Station, Phase Two
Six Columns, Crystal Palace
You can see the rest of the UK winners for the RIBA National Prize 2024 here.
