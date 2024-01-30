It’s official: Chaka Khan will curate Meltdown 2024

The Queen of Funk will be the Southbank Centre festival’s 29th curator

Joining a long list of legendary names that includes David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, Grace Jones and David Byrne, it’s been revealed that Chaka Khan will be the next curator of the Southbank Centre’s fabulous annual Meltdown Festival.

Khan’s Meltdown will be the 29th edition of the artist-curated festival and it’s set to take place over ten days in June. It’ll also be a celebration of all things Chaka Khan: her Meltdown will mark 50 years of her career as a musician, in which she’s sold 100 million records, won ten Grammys and released a frankly silly number of absolute bangers.

About her Meltdown curatorship, Khan said: ‘Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Meltdown 2024, where the magic of music meets the warmth of community.

‘I’m beyond excited to be a part of this legacy, bringing everyone together, young and old, for a summer celebration like no other. This festival isn’t just about music, it’s a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls.’

Last year’s Meltdown was curated by Christine and the Queens and saw performances by the likes of Sigur Rós, Lynks, Warpaint and more. It was attended by over 30,000 spectators across the Southbank Centre’s venues.

Exactly who Chaka Khan will choose to play Meltdown 2024 hasn’t yet been revealed. The first names will be announced later this spring, with tickets going on sale shortly after. Watch this space for updates!

Meltdown Festival 2024 will take place from June 14-23. Find out more on the official website here.

