It’s official: none of the UK’s best fish and chips shops are in London

We’ve always had a sneaky suspicion that there are very few decent fish and chip shops in the capital. Now, regrettably, our theory has been proven correct. The 2024 winners of the National Fish & Chip awards were revealed this week, but not one fish and chip shop from the Big Smoke was crowned one of the UK's best.

Back in October, only one London chippy made it into the finals in the National Fish & Chip Awards. Stones Fish & Chips in Acton was frying the flag for all London chip shops at the ceremony that took place in London on Thursday February 28, but unfortunately it came home empty-handed. What a shame.

Ship Deck in Caerphilly, Wales was crowned as the best takeaway in the UK. While Yarm Road Fish and Chips in Darlington and The Fish Works in Largs came in second and third respectively. Knights Fish Restaurant in Glastonbury was named the best sit-in fish and chips restaurant. Newbie Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven was named newcomer of the year.

‘It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen first-hand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips,’ said Andy Cook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers.

He added that he was ‘bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders’.

Congratulations to all non-London winners. And Londoners, if you're looking for decent fish and chips, you're better off heading out of the city.

You can see all the winners of the National Fish & Chip Awards online here.

These are the best fish and chip shops in London, if you dare.

