It’s official: the UK’s two best Bonfire Night displays are in London

There can be so much more to Bonfire Night – AKA Guy Fawkes Night – than a few fireworks and a flaming pile of sticks. The UK’s best Bonfire Night displays feature everything from spectacular scenery and meticulously choreographed fireworks shows to mini towns of food and drink.

London is home to plenty of magnificent Bonfire Night displays – and you can find Time Out’s 14 best in the capital here. And now a new ranking reckons that the two best Bonfire Nights in the UK are here in London. That’s according to the Telegraph, which has just named its ranking of the country’s 12 best Guy Fawkes celebrations.

Coming top of the Telegraph’s ranking is Alexandra Palace’s fireworks festival, which is spread over two days and this year features a drone show alongside its usual fireworks, live music, street food and beer hall. You can find out more about this year’s Ally Pally festivities with Time Out’s ultimate guide here.

The other London entry in the Telegraph’s list is Battersea Park’s fireworks, which is also a two-day celebration. This one’s organised by London’s huge New Year’s Eve fireworks show – find out all about it on Time Out here.

The rest of the Telegraph’s ranking features displays ranging from Bristol, Manchester Edinburgh to Devon. You can read it in full (behind a paywall) here.

Bonfire Night 2024 with Time Out

Still undecided on where to go for Guy Fawkes this year? We’ve got you covered. Here’s our lowdown on the country’s best fireworks displays and the finest in London, plus a guide to the Barnes display. Here’s our review of The Gunpowder Plot immersive experience, too.

