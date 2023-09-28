London
Federico Fiorillo, Head Shucker at Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill in Mayfair
Photograph: Bentley's

It’s official: the world’s best oyster shucker is in London

The majestic Federico Fiorillo is Head Shucker at Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
We bring you big news in the bivalve world, as a London based chef has been named World Oyster Opening Champion at the annual Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival.

Federico Fiorillo – who is Head Shucker at Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill in Mayfair – received the salty honour last weekend. He was representing Britain at the brine-tastic event in Ireland, which has been running since 1954.

Contestants have to open and present 30 native oysters with speed and professionalism, before serving them to a judging panel. Federico, who has won the British Oyster Championships three times, was this year’s runaway champ. 

I am still absolutely speechless!’, he commented. It was an incredibly tough competition, but I am extremely proud to have represented the UK and hope I have the opportunity next September. It’s a true honour to take home the title of World Champion.’

Federico has the nickname ‘Oyster Boy’ and was trained by Helio Garzon, the former Chief Oyster Shucker at Bentley’s. The London landmark restaurant has been a hallowed seafood spot since 1916 – with chef Richard Corrigan the owner since 2005.

Corrigan recently launched The National Portrait Gallery’s new in-house restaurant, Portrait. Read our glowing review here.

Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill, 11-15 Swallow Street, W1B 4DG
Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode eight with Hans Ulrich Obrist in South Kensington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

