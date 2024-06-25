It’s official: two legendary London cinemas will close this summer

Picturehouse has announced that it will be closing two of its cinemas in London this summer.



Bromley Picturehouse will be putting the shutters up on August 1, while the famous Fulham Road Picturehouse will be closing its doors on July 12.

Both signal a major loss to London’s cinema scene. The Fulham Road venue has been home to a cinema since the 1930s and received a glitzy 1930s-style renovation when it switched from Cineworld to Picturehouse in 2019. The site was sold to developers last month and will be replaced with flats.

So, farewell then, Fulham Road Picturehouse, which closes its doors on July 11.



It survived as a cinema from 1930-2024 which I suppose is a good run.



Don't know what it will become but if, like so many Tory MPs, I was a betting man, my money would be on 'luxury apartments.' pic.twitter.com/sXNGuTjiHk — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) June 24, 2024

The Bromley cinema first opened as an Oscar Deutsch Odeon Theatres in 1936. Since then it has been run by Empire Cinemas, Cineworld and, since 2019, a Picturehouse.

We're very sorry to announce that we've made the tough decision to close Bromley Picturehouse from Thu 1 Aug. Between now and then, you can continue to enjoy all we have to offer – we hope to see you in the cinema soon.



❤️ If you're a Member, we'll be in touch in due course. pic.twitter.com/RZPD4oMAzp — Bromley Picturehouse (@Bromley_PH) June 24, 2024

The news comes after Picturehouse’s owners, Cineworld, announced plans to restructure its UK business. The cinema runs more than a hundred sites in the country.

As Time Out reported last year, the post-pandemic slowdown in moviegoing has been impacting cinemas of all sizes across the country. Multi-screen venues and multiplexes have been particularly exposed, although the blockbuster success of ‘Inside Out 2’ (£23 million in UK box office to date) is cause for optimism.

And in more positive news for London film lovers, Walthamstow’s old Empire cinema will be reopening as Forest Cinemas later in 2024.

Picturehouse continues to run multiple cinemas across the capital, including its flagship, Picturehouse Central, the Ritzy in Brixton, and the new Ealing Picturehouse.

