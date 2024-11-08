It’s official: two of the UK's happiest places to live in 2024 are in London

It's a truism that London is far from one singular city – the capital really consists of countless neighbourhoods crammed in next to each other, each stuffed with its own distinct stuff. Hackney Wick and Dalston vie as top nightlife hubs for punters looking for niche craft beer and dizzying techno. The greenest borough is surely a tight race between the likes of leafy Kingston and idyllic Richmond. But which London area is happiest?

Well, a new study reckons it can tell you. Homeware company Furniture Box surveyed over 5,000 people around the UK in a mega study to find the happiest place to pitch up, considering a bunch of different factors to get an overall idea of which neighbourhoods really get the serotonin flowing. Are there beautiful surroundings and plenty of green spaces to frolic in? Is housing affordable and inclusive? Are there good state schools to support families? Pubs, restaurants and shops were all thrown into the mix to see whether people have great places to kick back and relax.

Sadly, the capital gave a pretty poor showing in the rankings, clinching only two places in the top 70 listed. Maybe that's not particularly shocking, considering a study from last year claimed that Londoners need to be earning around £79,524 a year to be properly happy.

But all is not lost! Clearly a few postcodes in the big smoke are pockets of sunshine and rainbows, and maybe we can all learn a thing or two from them. According to the study, Clapham is the happiest place to live in London, scoring 28th in the country overall.

Congrats, Clapham. Sure, the suburb has become a bit of a punchline for post-gentrification malaise, conjuring images of gilet-donned finance bros sipping eight quid pints, but clearly the lads and lasses of SW4 are quite happy doing so. Maybe we should all start doing likewise.

Coming in hot at 69 in the rankings of happiest places to live in the country is north of the river: Crouch End. This should come as no surprise to lucky locals, with the neighbourhood being crowned the best place to live in the capital in 2023. With indie cinemas, bougie boutiques and that rather charming clock tower, it’s no wonder Crouch Enders are living their best lives.

So what about the world outside the M25? Well the study found the happiest place to live in the whole country is – drum roll please – Stratford-upon-Avon. For those straining for the distant memory of GCSE English, yes, that is the very same West Midlands town where Shakespeare was from. But that’s not all. The town is spilling over with great state schools, funky food options and the stunning river Avon itself. Where it’s a pastry in the park or a leisurely stroll on the waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon apparently has the secret sauce for ultimate contentment.

Taking home silver at second place is the humble Harrogate in North Yorkshire, where you can enjoy stunning views, intricate architecture, and lounge around in spas until your skin wrinkles. Snatching the bronze medal is Whitley Bay, a pretty seaside town perfect for those enjoying a slower pace of life. And if you nosy lot want any more than that, you’ll just have to check out our summary of the full rankings of the nation-wide study here.

