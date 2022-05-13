We’ve often wondered what kind of home the average psychopath-cum-assassin with a side interest in contemporary fashion would choose to live in.

Well, we need to wonder no more. The ultra-cool 1960s house that was Villanelle’s recent hideout in ‘Killing Eve’ is now up for sale and it fuses Japanese and Scandi modernist chic. So now you know. The character in Phoebe Waller-Bridges’s TV cult-hit is known for her globetrotting, and likes to reside in a bit of luxury when she’s not putting the hours in, y’know, killing people in creative ways, so this is the perfect des-res for keeping a low profile while flexing the mid-mod chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rightmove (@rightmoveuk)

Handily for those who combine a busy life being a professional executioner with the morning commute, it’s in Stanmore, North London, with good transport links on the Jubilee line. Plus parents/flexi-time assassins will be relieved to learn that state schools locally are rates ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ and local amenities include Bentley Priory Museum and Harrow Rugby Club.

Featured on Rightmove. The house itself, created by architect, Edward Samuel, has six bedrooms and is on the market at a cool £2,750,000 – almost, but not quite enough – to make Villanelle herself blink. But after a tough day chasing around London buses and garrotting people, it’s the perfect place to lounge around in those silk Olivia Von Halle pyjamas, relaxing on the zebra-print divans, sipping a cocktail, looking out the lofty french windows and taking in the (shared) ornamental lake. It even has a rather nifty water feature jutting out from the house and flowing into the lake

Hopefully there’s also plenty of wardrobe space for those Molly Goddard frocks.

Wondering about parking? There's a tiny space up for grabs near Harrods for a mere £85,000.

How much it costs to rent a flat in each London borough.