John Lewis’s Oxford Street store is getting a spectacular rooftop bar and garden

You know us, if there’s a new rooftop bar, we’re gonna be there sipping on cocktails and checking out the sunset. So, we bring you good news. London is getting a brand-new sky-high drinking spot, and it’s opening on the roof of John Lewis Oxford Street.

1864 Rooftop Bar and Kitchen is officially open, offering up lobster rolls, seasonal cocktails and DJ sets into the evening. Guests will be able to slurp down classic cocktails like negronis and margaritas, as well as a host of unique creations like the Oaxaca Martini made with Del Maguey mezcal, Olmeca Reposado tequila, Cointreau liqueur, lime and agave, or the Gypsy Martini, featuring Martin Millers gin infused with the flavours of raisin and rosemary, mixed with Martini Bianco vermouth. For eats, menu highlights include seaweed tempura monkfish, hand carved Ibérico Bellota ham and vegan chocolate mousse.

Set in a lovely green garden with red and white stripy soft furnishings, there are also private greenhouses available for booking. Plus, there’s a panoramic view of London. What’s not to like?

1864 Rooftop Bar and Kitchen is open now at John Lewis Oxford Street. It’s got space for 200 punters and opens from midday to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and midday to 9pm on Sundays.

