Tapas and a beer
Photograph: Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month

Join a tapas tour in this mega celebration of Spanish food

Skip around Soho while sampling tasty small plates this September

By
Leonie Cooper
Get ready to say ‘Hola!’ to September, because there’s gonna be a great big celebration of all things Spanish and edible thanks to Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month.

Loads of London restaurants will be taking part in the month-long event, including the mighty Brindisa, the brilliant Sabor and the belting Barrafina as well as Iberica, Pix, Fuego, Tapestry Tapas Bar, Boqueria, Pata Negra, Cambio de Tercio and Condesa, who’ll all have a special menu for the month which will showcase their most outstanding offerings.

What we’re most excited about is the central London tapas tour, in which you bounce around from Soho Spanish resto to Soho Spanish resto sampling their finest small plates. Taking place on Saturday September 4, ticket holders will visit Tapas Brindisa Soho, Condesa and Pix Pintxos and try out their best bits alongside some beers.  

There will also be two special evenings with tasting menus as part of the celebrations. The first. at ​​Brindisa Kitchen Bar in Borough Market, takes place on September 2, with a five-course menu using fresh and seasonal produce paired with a range of Estrella Galicia beers. The second will be at Parillan in Coal Drops Yard on September 5, featuring loads of the good stuff: pimientos del padrón, piquillo croquetas, pan con tomate, tuna pintxo, dry-aged beef sirloin with romesco, lagarto Ibérico and alioli, and finishing up with a dessert of marshmallows that you get to wave over the parrilla grill.

These are London’s best tapas restaurants for sure.

And here’s some more great Spanish grub.

