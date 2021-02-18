Join Borough Market’s virtual cookbook club

A secretive meeting of food fanatics has been taking place within the depths of one of the world’s most famous food markets since 2016. Borough Market Cookbook Club was like any other book club – but with added flames and flavours. For each event, a different landmark cookery book would take the spotlight, and attendees at Borough Market’s Cookhouse would bring along the results from one of the recipes they’d attempted to make from scratch at home. The group would then discuss the book and chow down on the dishes communally. Oh, and drink Borough Wines dry while they were at it (because what is a book club without wine, anyway?!).

Naturally, all that sharing had to stop rather suddenly last year. But given that most of the cooking took place at home anyway, the appetite for a digital version was very much there. And so, Cookbook Club lives – on the worldwide web.

As always, the club is totally free to join, and then you just pay for each event that takes your fancy. Food writer and historian Angela Clutton is still hosting the meetings, and leading the discussion on the ins and outs of each fundamental read – just over Zoom, that’s all. Book a place in advance and pay £8 and you’ll then receive a couple of recipes from the book to have a stab at from home. You can then discuss your efforts with a group of fellow food lovers.

Up next (Feb 25), Rosie Birkett’s ‘The Joyful Home Cook’. Hopefully to reignite your passion after months of cooking every single meal for yourself. And March’s book will be Caroline Eden’s ‘Red Sands: Reportage and Recipes through Central Asia from Hinterland to Heartland’.

Bonus: you can have ingredients ordered from Borough Market to your door these days. And about that wine: members to Cookbook Club get a complimentary refill bottle to use at Borough Wines when they sign up.

Find out more on Borough Market Cookbook Club here and become a member by emailing cookbookclub@boroughmarket.org.uk.

