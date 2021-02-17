ASAP Pizza, the chatty, New York-y, sourdough slingers that started life as a pop-up but found a permanent home at Flor. Bless them. We interviewed owner Pam Yung as part of this, remember? It was great, you loved it.

Well, the ASAP Pizza crew have some exciting stuff in the pipeline. Starting from February 25 they'll be handing over the dough-and-cheese smeared reins to a series of special guest creators. It turns out Pam's little black book is quite glam, so there are some good foodie names in there, including Famous American Comedian Aziz Ansari. Each special-edition 'za will be available for one week and one week only.

The whole thing kicks off with Quality Wines' Nick Bramham (who pops up here) with a bechamel-based white Hawaiian. After that you can expect guest pizzas from the likes of good vibes super bro Matty Matheson, Italian superstar Agata Felluga, Portland's pizza queen Sarah Minnick, Copenhagen-based Tigermom boss Lisa Lov and, at some point, Mr Ansari himself. They're glamorous. They're from abroad. They're better than us.

ASAP Pizza is also donating a decent whack of all proceeds to a charity, chosen by the guest chef, each week. Rock on, friends. Rock on.

ASAP Pizza’s guest series begins on February 25 but be pre-booked from February 19. Find ASAP Pizza on Deliveroo and Slerp.

The best London pizzerias, delivering straight to your home

We tried all the DIY meal kits! Here are the best ones