Junction 2 festival
Photograph: ShotAway

Junction 2 is back this summer with a new venue

The electronic music festival returns, this year at Trent Park

Written by
Annette Richardson
Contributor
Lottie Keys
Covid can’t stop Junction 2 festival another year. London’s favourite dance fest is back. 

Since 2016 it’s been staged on the funky flyover path venue Boston Manor Park, but for 2022 the festival is moving. Its new temporary residence is the rather beautiful Trent Park in north London, just a short hop away from Cockfosters tube on the Piccadilly line. Along with the relocation comes a change in dates, pushing the festival closer to the summer solstice on the weekend of June 18 and 19 – although, given the surroundings, we’re hoping the outcome is more ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ than ‘Midsommar’. 

Why the move?

Founder of Junction 2 Will Harold said ‘It has been quite a journey through Covid 19, to come through that and find Boston Manor Park is unavailable to us in 2022 was a real body blow.’ That’s because Boston Manor Park has been having a bit of a zhuzh and redevelopment during the pandemic, courtesy of the Heritage Lottery Fund. Works were meant to be finished this spring but unexpected delays have meant that the venue won’t be ready for June. As Harold added, though, the ‘show must go on’, and the organisers have come up with Trent Park as an alternative. But because of ‘operational issues with the Piccadilly line’ and the Queen’s Jubilee, Trent Park won’t be ready for ravers until June 18. This officially means that you cannot now plead a diary clash as an excuse not to take your nan to the local Jubilee street party.

What to expect?

Junction 2 is centred around the theme ‘rebirth and growth’ this year. Starting on Saturday with a more eclectic line-up, Sunday sees a return of techno royalty to the stage. With Avalon Emerson, Four Tet and Maribou State DJ all on board, the weekend is s set to be the ultimate rave. 

We’re assured that the festival’s signature bespoke stage concepts will be present and correct mixed with a strong commitment to community and championing emergent talent. And, of course, there will be a real festival vibe with dancing and people and the sheer joy of those combined, which let’s face it, we’ve missed.

Junction 2 Festival, Trent Park, Snakes Lane, Bramley Rd, EN4 0PS. Jun 18-19.

